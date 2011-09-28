Future Witcher 2 DLC to remain free in spite of Xbox version, says CD Projekt

Yesterday, CD Projekt guaranteed that more Witcher 2 upgrades will soon be awkwardly opening doors one-at-a-time into your life. Awesome, right? No downsides here. None at all ever. Please?

The Witcher, though, is hardly all sunshine and butterflies, so – fittingly – neither is its news. There's a catch. Or at least, I was afraid there'd be. So I got in touch with CD Projekt Red to find out if Geralt's next equippable stat-boosting trophy will be your wallet.

"Even though the Xbox version of the game is just round the corner, we won't stop supporting the PC version of the game," a CD Projekt rep told PC Gamer. "We treat both platforms equally and both game editions are of the same importance for us. That's why you can expect more updates for the PC version coming and they will all be free just like it is now."

Moreover, development director Adam Badowski elaborated in an interview with RPS , saying:

"All DLC for the PC version is and will remain FREE. That's not likely to be the story for the Xbox version, because of certain Microsoft policies that need to be followed. But on PC, once you buy our game, you don't need to worry about any additional costs – we will provide all updates, including those featuring new content, for free.

"Any payable DLC that appears is likely to be a more classic expansion pack along the lines of, say, Baldur's Gate: Tales of the Sword Coast. But this is a purely theoretical discussion at this point, as we have yet to confirm or even plan any official expansion packs," he added.

He also noted that CDP's next full game, whether it's Witch3r (pronounced Witch-three-ar) or something completely out of left field, won't take another four years to finish. He noted, however, that an expansion could toss a few cartoon banana peels on the track to completion.

Regardless, if you love exceedingly pale mutant men with amnesia (and seriously - who doesn't?), you've got plenty to look forward to. Most of it for free!