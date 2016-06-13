From Software is working on three internal projects

I completed the disappointingly familiar Dark Souls 3 the other day, and now I'm very ready for developer From Software to explore unfamiliar, or at least different territory. As revealed in a new interview with From president Hidetaka Miyazaki, the company actually has three internal projects on the go at the moment, one of which might be a new Armored Core. (You know, the long-running mech series that From was more commonly known for, pre-Dark Souls?)

In the interview—conducted by Japanese site 4gamer.net, translated by Twitter users Xenosaga and BlackKite, and summarised by NeoGAFer Get_craycray—From's three projects comprise a dark fantasy action RPG, a reboot/fresh take on a former franchise, and something totally new (and a bit weird). One of those might be a new Armored Core, but we don't know which one. (Probably the second.)

In the interview, Miyazaki says he has a fondness for Armored Core, and many From developers want to make another one, but nothing he says confirms that one of the three projects is a mech combat game. Still, it's fun to think about what the three games might be. King's Field V/a new Shadow Tower, Mech Souls, and something completely new would be my hopes.

Thanks, NeoGAF.