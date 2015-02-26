Frictional apologizes for Soma silence with a new screenshot

Remember Soma, the underwater first-person horror game from Frictional Games, the psychological sadists who gave us Amnesia: The Dark Descent? Of course you do—it hasn't been that long since we talked about it, after all. Even so, Frictional recently took to Twitter to apologize for the lack of communication.

"Sorry for all the silence! We're closing in on Beta and everyone's working hard to get there," the studio tweeted yesterday. "Once that's done, we'll reveal more!"

Soma, at least what we've seen of it so far, is very much a Frictional joint, but with a decided sci-fi bent this time around. It takes place in an underwater research facility called PATHOS-2, where the machines, for reasons unknown, have begun taking on elements of self-awareness. This, of course, leads to all sorts of unpleasantness that you will have to deal with, even though you'll almost certainly be woefully ill-equipped to do so. It was revealed in late 2013 but has actually been in development since sometime in 2010.

To distract the impatient masses, Frictional tossed out a new SOMA screenshot, seen above. It's dark, as you'd expect, and appropriately creepy when examined up close: There's what appears to be a dead guy with a malformed skull (or maybe just a super-evolved brain), some blood, and a sort of indeterminate thing with lights that I'm really not looking forward to running into when I play the game. Can't wait.