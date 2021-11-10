If you're wondering how to unlock drift zones in Forza Horizon 5, there are a couple of things you'll need to do first. While it's pretty straightforward, it isn't necessarily obvious, so I've laid out the details below. And as the latest Forza instalment boasts nearly 500 cars to choose from, you can at least do it in style.

Of course, there's plenty to do in Forza Horizon 5, including Barn Find locations and working your way towards that coveted Hall of Fame invitation. But if you're keen to get your drift on, I'll bring you up to speed. Here's how to unlock the Forza Horizon 5 drift zones.

Forza Horizon 5 drift zones: How to unlock them

Drift zones are challenges that test your drifting skills, and they can be found all around Mexico.

You need to unlock the Horizon Rush Adventure Chapter and complete the Canyon Expedition to access drift zones in Forza Horizon 5. As you won't be able to do this straight away, it's best to focus on the events and activities that you can do until you get the option to unlock the Horizon Rush series.

Keep working on the Horizon Festival Mexico, Horizon Wilds, and Horizon Apex events, and use a Horizon Adventure chapter unlock to access the Canyon Expedition mission as soon as possible. This expedition will task you with driving an oversized parade float and, once completed, unlocks the Horizon Rush Outpost. You should now have access to a bunch of PR Stunt activities which include drift zones.

The more drift zones you complete, the more you'll unlock, thanks to drift XP. There are plenty available across the map, so it's worth completing these challenges whenever you can.