Now that Forza Horizon 5 is finally here, you might be wondering how to get into the Hall of Fame. As well as giving you boasting rights, the Hall of Fame also unlocks the final objectives for a few of the stories as well as more Accolades.

There are plenty of cars to choose from in Forza Horizon 5, and unlocking fast travel early on should make getting around the map a doddle. But if you've got your heart set on glory, this guide has you covered. Here's how to reach the Hall of Fame in Forza Horizon 5 and how to earn Accolades.

How to reach the Hall of Fame

Getting into the Hall of Fame isn't complicated—you just need to follow the main story. To progress in the campaign, you'll need to complete events to unlock Festival activities across the various regions in Mexico.

As you get towards the end of the campaign by unlocking every option for each Festival outpost and earning 200,000 Accolade points, you'll automatically get an invitation. Once you get the invite, head to the Horizon Festival headquarters to join.

How to earn Accolades in Forza Horizon 5

Accolades—and their associated points—are rewarded for completing various tasks across the campaign. They can be as simple as winning a race or getting a particular star rating in certain events.

You'll pick up many Accolades naturally as you play through the main story, but if you want to find which ones you're missing, you can check the Accolades section in the Campaign menu. It's also worth bearing in mind that you'll unlock a new selection of Accolades once you reach the Hall of Fame, so don't think about parking up just yet.