Forza Horizon 4 is getting a Cyberpunk 2077 vehicle tomorrow

All roads lead to Night City. Get the Quadra Turbo-R V-TECH starting tomorrow. @TheGameAwards. @CyberpunkGame pic.twitter.com/cG8BGpVCliDecember 11, 2020

Forza Horizon 4 is getting a new car tomorrow, and if you've ever dreamed of cruising the verdant green countryside of England in a cyberpunk eyesore, you're going to be pleased. As rumoured overnight, the Quadra Turbo-R V-TECH from Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to the open world racer.

It's not unexpected: Reddit users noticed overnight that the Quadra Turbo-R V-TECH was already available in-game, as part of the recently released Super 7 update. The car's addition was made official at the Game Awards though, and it'll be part of the wider game when it comes.

It's good timing: the Super 7 update introduced user-generated stunt racing to the open world racer, and I can confirm it's a really good time.