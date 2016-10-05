The complete roster of cars in Forza Horizon 3

Even if you're not a car enthusiast, Forza Horizon 3 props them up like Pokemon. Sure, they're made of steel and spit fire, but they're essentially collectible characters with unique traits and different levels of rarity. Anytime I purchase or win a new car, I immediately want to give it a test drive and tweak it. If I like one enough, it gets added to my favorites, my starting lineup, my family. Cars: they're children, is what I'm saying.

But there so many of them—over 300 in fact—that scrolling through the chunky menus to window shop can be a time-consuming, frustrating process.

So if you're curious to know what else is waiting in virtual, human-free Australia, take a look at our helpful database of every car currently available in Forza Horizon 3. We'll be sure to add DLC cars as they come out too.

If you have a manufacturer in mind, jump to them using the links below.

If you want to see all the cars for yourself, check out this handy video. Prepare to do plenty of timeline scrubbing.