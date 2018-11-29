Where to find Fortnite's vehicle-based time trials

With one week (we think) until Fortnite Season 7, we still have one set of challenges to complete for battle stars, extra XP, and the A.I.M. skin. One of the more arduous challenges for week 10 tasks players with completing vehicle time trials. The little races aren't too challenging themselves, but finding them with the right vehicle in tow without dying isn't terribly easy. Bring a quadcrasher, if you can. We've marked all vehicle time trials on the map below, but watch GamesRadar's handy video if you need a bit more direction.

Want more Fortnite? We've got you covered.