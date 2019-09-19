Here's where to find three Fortnite telescopes

Where are the telescopes in Fortnite? The map in which you've spent the last couple of years dying, dancing, and reigning victorious as the last player standing has more than its fair share of landmarks: there's a massive cat-like skeleton impaled on a sword, a gargantuan volcano, and a fiery meteor, suspended in thin air.

All of the Fortnite telescopes we've found are pointing in the direction of this huge extraterrestrial lump of space rock. They're all on hills so you can get the best view to, err, dance near them?

Dancing near three of these powerful set of lenses counts as one of your Fortnite Storm Racers challenges and it's a nice, easy way to progress your Battle Pass. Then, when it comes to the prestige version of the challenge, you need to visit three in a single match. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Fortnite telescopes locations

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Epic Games)

As you can see from the images above, the telescopes themselves are quite small; it's worth also keeping a look out for the wooden chair near it as you fly overhead. Then all you need to do is whip out your dance emote of choice and you're all done. The three Fortnite telescope locations you need are:

West of Dusty Depot

East of the Oasis

Southeast of Shifty Shafts

And there you have it, that's how to complete this satisfyingly scientific challenge; we hope you enjoy the view. When it comes to the prestige version of this challenge, we recommend that you stock up on plenty of building materials.

You should be doing that anyway, of course, but you'll need some decent stocks of wood so you can quickly scale the mountains on which to find each scope in a single match.