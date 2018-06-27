Fortnite player destroys Tilted Towers in one shot

Fortnite Battle Royale players were convinced Tilted Towers was going to be destroyed back in April, even going so far as to hold a wake ceremony for the notorious city, but what do you know, the damn thing's still standing. So, Reddit user u/Vercyx decided to destroy it himself—with just one shot.

Of course, there's a trick to it. When you destroy the base of a building in Fortnite—that is, the walls and structures connecting it to the ground—everything left floating will be destroyed as well. So, all Vercyx had to do was connect all the buildings in Tilted Towers using a string of platforms, blow up the natural base of each building, and finally destroy the grounded platform to set off a chain reaction of gravity-powered destruction. Voila, one-shot demolition.

It's a neat trick that makes for a great clip, especially when set to somber music, and it's not exclusive to Fortnite's battle royale mode. As Vercyx pointed out, his Tilted Towers clip was inspired by another clip from Reddit user u/King_Jellyb3an , who used to the same method to annihilate a city in Fortnite: Save the World.

The question is, how long until someone destroys the entire map in one shot?