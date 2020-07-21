Fortnite update 13.30: We're still waiting for cars

Fortnite update 13.30 is here, and I've got the patch notes you need to read up on to see what bug fixes and new features have been added. However, while the heavily rumored new addition everyone is talking about, Fortnite cars, haven't appeared today, we have plenty of reason to believe that they'll be here very soon.

Season 3 kicked off with a battle pass trailer that not only showed off the new flooded Fortnite map, but also the new addition of driveable vehicles that you and your squad could use to get around the map—some clearer-looking roads seem to have emerged in the newly tweaked island. So while we may need to wait a bit longer for the flagship addition, here are the new things we can get to grips with today.

While we wait to get in Fortnite's fast line, we've got some Summer Splash LTMs to keep us going. Entering the rotation this week is Payback, Catch, and One Shot. There will also be a new trap and more Floppers

Then there's a final Build-A-Brella challenge and some more tasks geared around team play, which makes sense if cars go live later this week—more on that further down.

There are also a few changes to the Fortnite season 3 map. Eagle-eyed players will see some areas rising more out of the water as water levels recede: Spots like Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs seem basically back to normal.

Fortnite map changes

13.30 isn't a huge update, but it does add a new kind of gas station that (we assume) will allow players to gas up cars...when we get cars later. These gas stations can be found across the map in a few locations.

#NintendoSwitch #Fortnitenew gas station in slaty spring pic.twitter.com/RTYwH6mZqdJuly 21, 2020

Unsurprisingly, the waterline along a few inconsequential areas has also receded. We noticed a few new stretches of island in the northern stretches of the map, near the lighthouse.

Fortnite patch notes 13.30: Bug fixes

While Epic Games hasn't detailed them on their official website as they have done in the past, we have an idea of what they've been working on thanks to their Trello board. Each update features a yellow bar reading "fixed in the next game update." So while that isn't a 100 percent confirmation that each bug fix will be included in this update, we're pretty comfortable including these in our list.

Fixed: Whirlpools temporarily being disabled, so get ready to fly into the air again.

Whirlpools temporarily being disabled, so get ready to fly into the air again. Fixed: Slow glider speeds after players redeploy in certain situations.

Slow glider speeds after players redeploy in certain situations. Fixed: The XP bar being visually incorrect during matches, causing players to think they leveled up even when they actually hadn't.

The XP bar being visually incorrect during matches, causing players to think they leveled up even when they actually hadn't. Fixed: Ocean's Bottomless Chug Jug being unable to be picked up while recharging if dropped by another player.

Ocean's Bottomless Chug Jug being unable to be picked up while recharging if dropped by another player. Fixed: Added a workaround to an issue with supply drops at the Authority location not opening after players search them. If you shoot it now, it should open, Epic says.

Added a workaround to an issue with supply drops at the Authority location not opening after players search them. If you shoot it now, it should open, Epic says. Fixed: Replaced a broken "collect floating rings at Steamy Stacks" challenge with a basic "search ammo boxes at Fortilla" challenge. The issue was evidently more present on PCs with lower settings.

Replaced a broken "collect floating rings at Steamy Stacks" challenge with a basic "search ammo boxes at Fortilla" challenge. The issue was evidently more present on PCs with lower settings. Fixed: Black rectangles appearing behind player character when turning around in the storm.

Black rectangles appearing behind player character when turning around in the storm. Fixed: An issue with gliding, including the Launch Pad or Jules' Glider Gun, not working around the Authority.

What happened to cars?

Epic has yet to state anything official about cars in Fortnite, and they don't appear to be in the game yet following the launch of the Fortnite 13.30 patch notes. Even though data miner HypeX did uncover some evidence stating they'd arrive on July 21, it looks like we'll have to wait a little longer before we can get behind the wheel.

However, it looks like we won't be waiting long if the leaked week 6 challenges are to be believed. One of them, according to FNinformation is to 'Gas up a vehicle at Catty Corner', so cars may be activated in-game just before the next objectives go live on July 23.