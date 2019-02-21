Fortnite Live has been shut down by Epic Games' lawsuit

Update: Exciting Events, the company behind Fortnite Live, is closing down. Its dreary, unofficial Fortnite festival looked like a miserable affair for all, and Epic Games quickly filed a lawsuit.

Company director Shaun Lord sent an email to ticket holders announcing that Exciting Events would cease trading (cheers, The Guardian).

“These proceedings by Epic Games has had a catastrophic impact on the company’s ability to trade, which has forced Exciting Events Limited to cease all trading activities immediately and the director of Exciting Events will now seek to limit the losses to third parties as far as possible."

Original story: The organisers of last weekend's Fortnite Live event are being sued by Epic Games. The event in Norwich, which wasn't an official Fortnite event, charged attendees up to £15/$20 for the privilege of riding one of four go-karts, climbing a wall or playing some Fortnite. 2,800 people attended.

"The quality of our player experience is incredibly important to us, whether it's inside the game or at official public events like last year's Fortnite Pro-Am," an Epic Games spokesperson told Eurogamer.

"Epic Games was not in any way associated with the event that took place in Norwich and we've issued a claim against the organisers in the High Court of London."

It didn't take long for the event's Facebook page, since deleted, to be filled with comments from angry customers, but Exciting Events' Shaun Lord, who organised Fortnite Live, rather boldly told the Eastern Daily Press that the event would return next year. Refunds were still offered.

With legal proceedings looming, however, the future of Fortnite Live looks about as bleak as the event itself.