K-pop legends BTS to debut new music video in Fortnite

BTS, the Korean pop group with arguably the world's most obsessed fanbase since the Beatles, is debuting a new music video in Fortnite. Epic Games made the announcement in a video featuring the band on Monday.

Ladies and Gentlemen, a special announcement from @bts_bighit #DynaNite pic.twitter.com/ISAuoAWDLrSeptember 21, 2020

When is the BTS Fortnite concert?

BTS will be debuting its new choreography video for their single "Dynamite" on Friday, September 25. The music video will debut at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time.

How do I watch BTS in Fortnite?

BTS will debut its new music video in Fortnite's Party Royale mode. That's basically Fortnite's social hub, where players don't carry weapons around and just share a common space to play, chat, or watch the multitude of concerts that developer Epic Games has put on over the last year. Artists like Diplo, Young Thug, Anderson .Paak, and more have been featured in recent months.

But who cares about those guys. How do you watch BTS in Fortnite?

If you're new to Fortnite, you'll want to download the game from the Epic Game Store, or your PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch. If you're on PC, head to this link and click the download button in the top right of the page.

Once you've got the game downloaded, made an account, and gotten into the game, you'll want to enter the Party Royale mode. You can switch to Party Royale by clicking on the "change" button on the right of the main menu.

Just select the Party Royale mode, select "play." You'll be loaded into a queue to get into the Fortnite Party Royale island.

Once you're on the Party Royale island, head to the mainstage. That's on the east side of the map, which you can see highlighted below.

You'll want to probably show up at least a few minutes early. During high-traffic events like these concerts, a lot of Fortnite players will be trying to get in. Imagine Disney World on a bad day, meaning that queue might take you a couple minutes just to get in. Epic is usually pretty good about getting everyone in on the fun, but it's always better to be safe than sorry.

OK, but who are BTS and what is "Dynamite?"

BTS, otherwise known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-piece Korean boy band, and the best-selling artist in Korean history. Formed in 2010, with a formal debut later in 2013, BTS has gone on to perform their music (originally hip-hop, but later evolved into more accessible pop/R&B) in venues including Wembley Stadium, the Rose Bowl, the Grammys, numerous late night shows, and more.

Their single "Dynamite" debuted in August 2020, and is BTS' first song recorded in English. BTS has actually already released two music videos for Dynamite (an A-side and B-side with different camera angles), but this Fortnite video will evidently be focused solely on choreography.

Interestingly, Dynamite debuted at number one on the Billboard 100, making BTS the first South Korean group to top the list.

If you're just getting into Fortnite thanks to BTS, there's plenty more to do than just shooting other players. Fortnite's creative mode is a ridiculously impressive platform for user-created maps that range from inventive shootout arenas to fully-fledged adventures with narratives. Here's the best creative codes for Fortnite, which we update weekly.

