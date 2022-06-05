Fortinite's new season features mushrooms, mounts, and Darth Vader

Audio player loading…

Following yesterday's big Collision event (opens in new tab) and the inter-season downtime, Fortnite's Chapter 3 Season 2, "Vibin' (opens in new tab)" launched early this morning.

The mushrooms featured prominently in the Collision cutscene turn out to have been teasing a new biome: Reality Falls, a dense, magical forest. Players can also plant "Realty Saplings" that persist for them from match-to-match, and can eventually provide a source of mythic loot.

It only got a short mention on the season reveal page, but the addition of mounts and mounted combat strikes me as a big deal: "Jump on a wolf or boar to ride on it! You don’t have to dismount to fight—shoot and throw weapons while atop your steed."

Last on the list, Darth Vader has been revealed as the level 100 battle pass reward after having been teased in the Collision event. He's not the only Lucasfilm staple present, however: Indiana Jones will also be available to unlock later this season. Fortnite, the nephew juggernaut, continues to add more media properties to its strange world.