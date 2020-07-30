Forever Ago is a 'road trip adventure' about an old man and his dog

Forever Ago is a game that, for me at least, gives off a vibe similar to Firewatch, What Remains of Edith Finch, and maybe a little Gone Home or Last Day of June: Beautiful, warm, and melancholy, it's a singleplayer "road trip adventure" about an old man, a dog, a van, and a search for redemption following a tragic twist of fate.

Players will explore a variety of locales as they wind their way north, solving small puzzles, snapping photos, and learning about the places they visit and the people they meet along the way.

"It really is a heartfelt and nuanced story that we want players to experience," Fabian Denter of two-person developer Third Shift explained. "Themes like broken dreams, loss, and regret—but also courage, hope, and true friendship are constantly present."

The visual style of the Forever Ago announcement trailer is what immediately grabbed me, but Third Shift is also putting some serious effort into the audio side of things as well. Forever Ago will feature a soundtrack by Clark Aboud, whose previous work includes Slay the Spire and Kind Words, and features voice acting by Valiant Hearts narrator Dave Pettitt and Cissy Jones, the voice of Delilah in Firewatch.

The announcement isn't heavy on detail, so the exact nature of the tragedy that spurs Alfred's road trip or the redemption he seeks isn't clear. The journey is the thing here, though, and I'm sure that, much like Alfred, we'll figure it out as we go.

Forever Ago is listed on Steam and expected to be out sometime in 2021. Hit up forever-ago.com to find out more.