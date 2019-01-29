For a limited time, Razer is selling a 'quartz pink' Blade Stealth laptop

Razer is sprucing up its Blade Stealth laptop line with a new 'quartz pink' color option, which would go lovely with a box of chocolates and a bouquet of flowers (or all by itself). You know, in case you're wanting to splurge on a gift for Valentine's Day. (Or you could peruse our list of the best gaming laptops if you're in need of a high-tech gift.)

"This Valentine’s Day, we want to share the joy of gaming in a new way. The new Blade Stealth is our most powerful ultraportable ever, designed for both work and gaming on the go. Now in quartz pink, this stunner will steal hearts everywhere," Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan says.

The new color option joins a list of quartz pink peripherals that Razer announced yesterday. So if you want to go all out on a gift package for that special someone, even if that special someone is yourself, Razer has your back.

Underneath the new color option is the same Blade Stealth as the original black variant, and specifically the middle variant. As such, it sports a 13.3-inch Full HD display (1920x1080) powered by an Intel 8th generation Core i7-8565U (Whiskey Lake) processor and Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics.

It also features 16GB of DDR4-2133 memory, a 256GB PCIe M.2 solid state drive, and a 53.1Wh battery that Razer says is good for up to 11 hours of run time. That will obviously be diminished when playing games or performing other intensive tasks, though to help with that, the Blade Stealth switches between the discrete and integrated UHD Graphics 620 GPU.

This is the latest version of the Blade Stealth that Razer refreshed and retooled in December. Beyond the core component upgrades, Razer outfitted the laptop with a spiffier chassis that has 60 percent thinner bezels than the previous version. Razer also says it custom calibrates the displays individually at the factory for improved color accuracy, with 100 percent coverage of the sRGB color space.

You can order the quartz pink Blade Stealth now for $1,599.99. It's not clear exactly how long it will be available, only that it will be for a "limited time" in the US, Canada, and China.