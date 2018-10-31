Following PC beta woes, Fallout 76 will get a lengthier session later this week

The highly anticipated PC beta for Fallout 76 just wrapped up, but it didn't exactly go smoothly: chief among the problems was the loss of the game files thanks to a Bethesda Launcher bug, and many (including PCG's Fallout 76 expert Chris) were forced to re-download the whole game. Depending on your connection speed, this could dramatically affect your ability to get any meaningful time with the beta.

To make amends, Bethesda has made an adjustment to this Thursday's beta session – it'll now go four hours longer than planned.

We know some users have been forced to redownload the #Fallout76 B.E.T.A. and not everyone will be able to enjoy the game tonight. To make good, we’ll be extending the B.E.T.A. for everyone on Thursday, November 1, 2pm to 11pm ET. Thanks for your patience. #ExtendtheBetaOctober 31, 2018

Here's the schedule for all confirmed beta sessions for Fallout 76. Wes managed to get into the beta and he's written up all the graphics settings here. We'll have some gameplay impressions bit later.