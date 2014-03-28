Flockers is a new Lemmings-style game from Worms studio, Team 17

Team 17's press release describes this as "a twisted blend of Lemmings' inspired gameplay and Tim Burton style macabre", which suggests a) we'll be guiding queues of suicidal sheep around giant mincing death-traps and b) Helena Bonham Carter will be in it somewhere. It's the first non-Worms game from Team 17 since their top-down shootery Alien Breed games, which had the misfortune of being released alongside Valve's free and superior Alien Swarm. Can nostalgia and a touch of dark humour bring them more luck?

Flockers is out "via early access" this summer on Steam, and was announced with a trailer and nine "steampunk" screenshots.