Fixing the Supreme Commander 2 patch problems

If you tried to start up Supreme Commander 2 and check out the new features , you may have found that it's now broken and won't start. That's what happened to Tom, and whole bunch of people on the Steam forums. There are two ways to fix this. The first is to become a masked vigilante and hunt down those responsible. The second way is a lot easier.

To get it working again, you need to find a file called Game.prefs, gain its trust, and then violently delete it. If you know about Appdata, it's in there under Gas Powered Games. If you don't, here's where to find the thing. Remember to substitute your username - you can also navigate there via My Computer.

On Windows XP:

C:\Documents and Settings\(your username)\Local Settings\Application Data\Gas Powered Games\Supreme Commander 2\Game.prefs

On Windows Vista:

C:\Users\(your username)\AppData\Local\Gas Powered Games\Supreme Commander 2\Game.prefs

On Windows 7:

C:\Users\(your username)\AppData\Local\Gas Powered Games\Supreme Commander 2\Game.prefs

Additionally, if you're having trouble saving replays after a match, try waiting 10 seconds before hitting the 'Save Replay' button. If you're having trouble zooming out and can't seem to set factories on a build loop, check to see if you're actually playing StarCraft II.