'Fix PUBG' campaign officially over, devs to focus on 'stability' over new content

PUBG Corp's 'Fix PUBG' campaign, which aimed to combat the worst bugs and performance problems in the battle royale game, is now officially over.

The campaign, which the developer launched in August, has apparently tackled 100 bugs and quality of life improvements, boosted player fps, improved server performance and seen more than 2 million accounts banned through an anti-cheat push.

Clearly, the end of the campaign doesn't mean that PUBG is now bug-free, or that PUBG Corp is satisfied with where the game is. In a Steam post, it admitted that it had tried to push out gameplay updates too quickly in the past, and had "overlooked issues that matter" to players. It doesn't want that to happen again. "Something like this requires not only considerable effort, but extra care to ensure that bugs remain fixed and do not impact anything else," it said.

For 2019, the developer will therefore prioritise "build stability and quality" over new gameplay features or content. "At first, this is likely to slow down our build cadence, but as these processes become more proficient, we hope to provide new content as fast as before, while maintaining our new stability and quality-first goal," it said.

"While we cannot say how long this will take, we promise you that we will give our best efforts to reach this stage as quickly as possible."

It also detailed some planned changes to matchmaking in PUBG, including a new UI that will better display estimated wait time as well as current ping. "With an improved matchmaking UI based on personal preferences, players will be able to play in their desired environment and game mode/map, even if matching takes a little longer," it said. "In the end, we want to provide useful information for players to judge the situation and make the choice between wait time and optimal performance themselves if the matchmaking pool doesn’t allow for both."

Read the full Steam post for more details.