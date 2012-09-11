First set of 10 Greenlight games approved for Steam - includes Black Mesa, NMRiH

Today, Valve announced the first 10 games which have amassed enough votes of confidence on Greenlight to be approved for worldwide distribution on Steam. Among the chosen are Half-Life remake Black Mesa and our 2011 Mod of the Year pick No More Room in Hell . Each game will release independently in the coming months as its development is completed.

Here's the full list of approved games:

"The Steam community rallied around these titles and made them the clear choice for the first set of titles to launch out of Greenlight," Valve's Anna Sweet said in a press release. "Since launch, hundreds of titles have been submitted, with more coming in every day. We expect to be announcing more titles coming to Steam via Greenlight soon."