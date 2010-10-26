First episode of Back to the Future currently free

Earlier we mentioned that Telltale's episodic Back to the Future was coming in December. Savygamer has spotted a chance to get the first episode for free. Simply head to the Telltale offer page and click the gigantic 'redeem' button, then create a free Telltale account. You'll need to give it your home address, but that's it: you're now the proud owner of BttF Episode 1. You might want to hurry, though, as there's no indication as to how long this offer will last.