First details for Rainbow Six Siege's next two operators revealed

The first of Rainbow Six Siege's new Moroccan operators has been revealed as Jalal "Kaid" El Fassi, a Defender whose natural leadership skills led to a quick rise through the ranks of the Royal Moroccan Gendarmerie. When it came time to name a new commander of the Kasbah Sehkra Mania, the imposing fortress that serves as a training space for the country's special forces, he was a natural choice.

As a grizzled "traditionalist," which I take as a nice way of saying "oldster," Kaid is apparently wary of relying too heavily on technology to get the job done. Nonetheless, he's a couple of handy-looking hi-tech party favors of his own, including a spider-inspired gadget, the "Rtila Electroclaw" that, when deployed, electrifies reinforced walls and hatches, barbed wire, and deployable shields.

That's not the clearest description ever, but fortunately (and, let's face it, predictably) a teaser for Kaid leaked onto the Rainbow 6 subreddit. It's brief, but you can see that the electro-thing adheres to ceilings, and it looks like the sort of gizmo that's best not touched.

Kaid's ability to electrify hatches will represent a meaningful change to the meta. Most objective rooms in Rainbow Six Siege have a vulnerable trap door in the ceiling that players can reinforce with a metal barrier. Protecting these hatches further will deny Thermite or Hibana from being able to blow them up, unless they're paired with a Thatcher or Maverick.

Because Ubisoft can't keep a secret, a teaser for Kaid's Attacker counterpart, Nomad, also leaked onto Reddit. She apparently brings some kind of concussion or shockwave explosives to the fight that pops up enemies into the air. That's not really clear, since she hasn't been officially unveiled yet.

Kaid, Nomad, and the full reveal of Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Wind Bastion will take place during the Pro League Finals over November 17-18, and will be livestreamed on Twitch.