Firefall trailer shows updated assault class: railguns, fusion cannons, faster jetpacks

The latest Firefall video from Red 5 gives us an overview of some of the changes that the team will make to the Assault class battleframe when the huge summer milestone update lands. The aggressive short/mid range specialist is being tweaked to better reflect his role as a fast attacker. Assault fighters will have less hitpoints, but more speed than any other class. They won't be able to rely on excessive splash damage to take enemies out, either. Their area-of-effect attacks have been toned down and their weapon set tweaked with more precise, skill based weapons like a railgun and the fusion cannon. Allow combat designers Justin Hanson and John Deshazer to elaborate in this here video.

