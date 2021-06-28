Finally, someone put a Greggs in Far Cry 5

Fighting pseudo-religious cultists is hungry work, especially when Montana lacks a ready supply of cheap sausage rolls. Fortunately, one Far Cry 5 mapper has brought British high-street staple Greggs to Ubisoft's open world cult-basher.

Greggs, for our non-Brit readers, is an ubiquitous bakery chain here in Blighty. Having already brought a block of dismal flats to Far Cry 5, Edinburgh-based mapper Mojo Swoptops decided to recreate the sandwich shop using the game's shockingly deep map editor.

It's an alarmingly good facsimile, too. Yes, the font's a little off and the shelves are stocked with upside-down burgers and fruit baskets, but from a distance the vibes are immaculate—the warm glow of a £3 coffee and sausage roll illuminating an otherwise grim Scottish street. There's a soothing quality to watching him slowly stock the shelves, panel the floors, and place a dainty seagull by the trash outside.

Mojo does have a few more exciting builds over on his YouTube channel. But it's these mundane ones I find myself loving the most, especially where they relate to my own hometown. Capturing the piss-stained scene of the Cowgate on a Friday night, the apocalyptic chaos of a Tesco parking lot. At the behest of Rock Paper Shotgun's Alice O'Connor (fellow Edinburgh-er and my old boss), Mojo even returned to recreate Leith's monolithic Banana Flats.

Sadly, Far Cry 6 will be the first in the series to get rid of these mapping tools, ditching Arcade entirely. At the very least, however, I'm quietly confident Gregg's wont be striking Mojo with a copyright takedown anytime soon.