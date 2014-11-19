Final Fantasy XIII-2 on PC will include "the vast majority" of DLC releases

Square Enix announced earlier this month that Final Fantasy XIII-2 is coming to Steam in December. Today the publisher expanded on that news a bit by revealing that the game will boast PC-specific visual options and nearly all of the DLC released for the console versions of the game.

"Licensing and contractual restrictions" mean that not all of the DLC created for Final Fantasy XIII-2 can be put on the PC, now or in the future. But everything that can be will be bundled with the game, and it's an impressive list:

Coliseum Battles

Omega (from Final Fantasy V)

Gilgamesh (from Final Fantasy V)

Ultros & Typhon (from Final Fantasy VI)

PuPu (from Final Fantasy VIII)

Lightning & Lieutenant Amodar (from Final Fantasy XIII)

PSICOM officer Jihl Nabaat (from Final Fantasy XIII)

Outfits for Serah

Summoner’s Garb

Beachwear

White Mage

Outfits for Noel

Battle Attire

Spacetime Guardian

Black Mage

Outfits for Mog

A Wondrous Wardrobe

Scenarios/Story DLC

Sazh: Heads or Tails?

Lightning: Requiem of the Goddess

Snow: Perpetual Battlefield

According to Square Enix, the PC edition of Final Fantasy XIII-2 will run at 60 fps, offer selectable resolutions including 720p and 1080p, and support both English and Japanese voices with subtitles. It certainly sounds like it's getting more pre-release love than its predecessor,the less-than-spectacular FFXIII. Final Fantasy XIII-2 hits steam on December 11.