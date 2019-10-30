What is the FIFA TOTW for week 7?

What is the FIFA 20 TOTW 7? It's that time of the week once again as fans put their heads together and try and work out who are the most in-form footballers of the last seven days. And, speaking of seven, it's the seventh outing for the FIFA 20 Team of the Week FUT promotion, and the final listing is almost upon us.

Here I will be breaking down who I think will be among the list ahead of EA's weekly announcement and then updating this guide with the confirmed lineup when it's revealed. So, let's get into it: here are your FIFA 20 TOTW 7 predictions.

FIFA 20 TOTW 7 predictions

As ever, we'll get the official Team of the Week 7 listings today at 3pm UK time, with the unique cards arriving in the game on a temporary basis three hours later.

In terms of predictions, we'll be shocked if no Leicester players appear following their historic 9-0 away mauling of Southampton. Expect to see the likes of Jamie Vardy, Ashley Barnes, or Ayoze Perez—the latter not only scoring his first goals for the Foxes, but a hat-trick, no less.

FIFA 20 TOTW 7: confirmed list

(Image credit: EA)

First team