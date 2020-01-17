FIFA 20 Headliners: who will make the cut?

FIFA 20 Headliners is back for another year to celebrate players that have shown exceptional form throughout the season so far. Each card will be pretty overpowered and FUT players worldwide will be hoping to pack as many of them as possible in the coming weeks and months.

These special cards are the real deal, and they work differently to your average Team of the Week XI. So, here's what you can expect from the imminent FIFA 20 Headliner list, what the cards actually are, when you can expect the lineup to be revealed, and some predictions to pore over while you're waiting.

What are FIFA 20 Headliners?

Unlike your standard Team of the Week starlet, FIFA Headliners recognise players who haven't just performed well, but consistently strongly throughout the season. Also players are excluded if they have a base item rated above 90, have appeared as dynamic cards such as a One to Watch, Team of the Year, or Road to the Final, and must have at least one in-form this season. So don't expect Lionel Messi turning up on this list, or effectively anyone in the Liverpool first team. Last year however, we did see the likes of Paul Pogba, Heung-min Son, Ousmane Dembele, and Leroy Sane.

What's more, these "live" cards are updated throughout the season if the player bags another in-form and you can expect them to be at least one overall higher than their most-recent in-form.

FIFA Headliners release time: when is the list revealed?

As we've come to expect from EA promos by now, we can expect to see the finalised FUT Headliner list this Friday evening. That's January 17, 2020 at 6pm GMT (10am PST).

FIFA 20 Headliners predictions

Ahead of the full list being revealed, here are some potential players we could very well see making the cut:

Goalkeeper

Keylor Navas (PSG): He may well have an enviable starting XI to protect him, but the Costa Rican shot-stopper has been immense between the sticks in Ligue 1 this season: he bagged eight clean sheets from 15 caps.

Andre Onana (Ajax): The Cameroonian's form has attracted attention from the likes of Spurs and Man Utd of late, which has carried on after being nominated for the first ever goalkeeping Ballon d'Or.

Defenders

Ben Chilwell (Leicester): Leicester may be faltering a little of late, but it would've been nigh impossible for them to keep up their excellent form. Key to that has been pace full-back, Ben Chilwell: he earned his in-form in the 9-0 mauling of Southampton earlier this season.

Raphael Varane (Real Madrid): The rock at the back of La Galacticos has had another commanding campaign so far with two in-forms.

Alex Telles (Porto): Rivalling Chilwell at LB is Porto defender, Telles. With plenty of goals and assists this year, don't be surprised to see the Brazilian turn up in the final list.

Chris Smalling (Roma): Smalling has ensured his Man Utd days are firmly behind him by helping Roma to five clean sheets, and pitching in with a couple of goals.

Midfielders

Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester): Few players cover as much ground as the Nigerian. Instrumental for Leicester this season, the defensive midfielder has bagged two goals and one assist this season as he protects the back four.

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa): Despite Aston Villa's lowly position and goal tally, Grealish boasts six goals and five assists. England call ups will only be in a matter of time.

Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich): He may have left Arsenal without showing what he could really do, Gunners fan will still have enjoyed his colossal performance against Spurs in the Champions League.

Adama Traore (Wolves): Terrifying defences most of this season is the Wolves man mountain. Having now combined skill on the ball and end product to match his blistering pace and strength, Traore now has four goals and four assists from 18 games.

Forwards