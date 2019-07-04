How to unlock Final Fantasy 14's new Dancer job

With Final Fantasy 14's Shadowbringers expansion, you too can punch-dance like Patrick Swayze in Footloose. That's because one of the two new jobs added in the expansion is the Dancer, a ranged DPS that twirls circular blades while also buffing party members by, well, dancing (ever seen a waltz so fucking good it actually heals your wounds? Neither have we).

But where do you find the quest to unlock the Dancer? This guide will help.

Before you get started, know that the Dancer requires you to own Final Fantasy: Shadowbringers. You'll also need to have another combat class (excluding Blue Mage) leveled up to 60 first before you can accept the required quest. That's because the Dancer itself starts at level 60.

Once you've met those requirements, unlocking the Dancer is easy. Head to Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks and go to the coordinates X: 9.8 Y: 12.0. Here you'll find an NPC named Eager Lominsan who has a quest called "Shall We Dance". Upon accepting the quest, you'll immediately unlock the Dancer class and be given all the necessary equipment to begin your fulfilling career as a punch-dancer. You can begin to level your new class but be sure to return every few levels so you can start the next chapter of the Dancer questline.

For more information on the Dancer, its questline and abilities, check out the FF14 wiki. The video embedded above also provides a nice overview of the class to help you get started.

If you want to find out how to unlock Shadowbringers' other new job, the Gunbreaker, check out our guide.