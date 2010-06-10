FEAR 3 trailer

A look at the two characters you'll be playing in Fthreear - or F3AR as the developers insist on spelling it. This one's not by Monolith, who made the brilliant original, but it's still rather intriguing for having co-op. One of you plays as the hairy, shooty one known by the lamest super-hero name ever, Point Man, and the other is the ghost of his dead brother. Yes. Ghost-Fettel can possess people and cause trouble with his psychic abilities. The trailer shows off some of the slow-mo gunplay the series is famous for, as well as some of the more unusual abilities at Fettel's disposal.