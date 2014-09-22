Farming Simulator 15 release date set for late October

30th October is going to be a busy day. Not only is it an ideal time for planting your tomatoes, peas, beans and other above-ground crops, it's also the release date for Farming Simulator 15. The virtual farming sim wants to tempt your green fingers with upgraded graphics, physics and and an improved interface.

Here's a jolly trailer about happy tractors frolicking through the summer grass.

Lovely.

In addition to the aforementioned improvements, Farming Simulator brings forest management into the farming fold. Players will be able to get behind the wheels of harvesters, chainsaws, chippers and trailers. More importantly than all that, though, is the chance to farm with fifteen other friends.

For your consideration, find more Farming Simulator 15 screenshots below.