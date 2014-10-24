Popular

Far Cry 4 trailer explores the midlands of Kyrat

By

Far Cry 4

I grew up in the part of the UK known as the Midlands, which makes some of the lines in this trailer feel a bit jarring. "The Midlands are home to beautiful vistas, exotic animal life...?" That's certainly one way to describe Coventry, I guess. In reality, though, this Far Cry 4 trailer is less concerned with central England, and more with the exotic locations of Far Cry 4's Kyrat.

This is part two in a series of trailers exploring the game's setting. You can see the previous entry below.

Far Cry 4 is due out 18 November. Shaun Prescott recently went hands-on with the game, and then wrote about it on an internet website.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
