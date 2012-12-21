Far Cry 3's latest patch adds DLC support, frees up glorious screen space

The 1.04 update for Far Cry 3 has the usual collection of bug fixes and tweaks. Removing the "reloading" shout after shooting the bow in multiplayer? Makes sense. Fixing a bug that made weapon models stick to the character's arm? Totally useful. Adding support for downloadable content? Inevitable.

But forget all that, because there's something far more useful hidden in those patch notes.

Did you spot it? Exactly!

A new selection of options allow you much greater control over the seemingly constant bombardment of HUD messages. You can turn off crafting tips, tutorial messages and those goddamn objective reminders, among others.

The patch is out now through Uplay or from the Far Cry 3 website . Here's the full list:

GENERAL FIXES FOR THE PATCH

Fixed several issues with customize controls

MULTIPLAYER



Improve stability on multiplayer maps.



Fixed the crash when the player was planting explosives.



Fixed several crashes.



Fixed bug where user was unable to jump on certain surfaces.



Fixed bug where players could become invisible.



Fixed bug with 3D weapon images in Decoding menu.



Fixed bug where weapons could disappear after completing objectives in Co-op.



Fixed bug where users could get stuck in Loadout screen in Co-op.



Removed “Reloading” shout after user shoots the bow.



Parties will no longer be allowed to numerically unbalance games.



Improved and fixed several issues with host migration.



Connection degradation will now properly trigger a host migration.



Fixed several bugs with Loadout menu.



Fixed bug that could display a profile restriction message when trying to join a lobby.



Fixed bug where users could get stuck in 3rd person in Custom games.



Fixed bug with Flamethrower not doing any damage in certain circumstances.



Fixed bug where “Player is on the way” tag could stick to downed players.



Fixed bug where clients could remain on black screen if host left the game.



Fixed bug where Fire Arrows did not do fire damage.



Fixed bug where Long Distance Kill was not awarded.



Fixed bug where Tag Assist was not awarded.



Fixed bug where Killcam wasn't shown in certain circumstances.



Fixed bug where Survival Instinct was not cancelled properly.



Fixed bug where Psych gas could get dropped in the wrong place.



Fixed bug where Psych gas could affect players outside of the deployment area.



Fixed bug where users could get stuck when killed by Poison gas.



Fixed bug where other player's footstep sounds sometimes did not play behind you.



Fixed bug where sound could get muffled when being revived.



Fixed bug where user could get de-synced if killed in mid-air



MAP EDITOR



Added information for Player Map playlists.



Improved available space for Player map names in lobby.



Fixed bug where User made maps wasn't downloaded properly in lobby.



Fixed bug that made the user stuck when igniting Firestom nodes on certain maps.



SINGLE PLAYER