In the jungle, the mighty jungle, the lion can't sleep tonight, because a maniac has charged a bandit base with an Ak47 and everything is exploding. You'll find seven super colourful Far Cry 3 Gamescom screenshots below showing a similar assault in-progress. Warning: images contain gruesome corpses and a very orange explosion.

Tom stopped being a productive human being when he realised that the beige box under his desk could play Alpha Centauri. After Deus Ex and Diablo 2 he realised he was cursed to play amazing PC games forever. He started writing about them for PC Gamer about six years ago, and is now UK web ed.