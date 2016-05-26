Popular

Far Cry 3 and Splinter Cell: Blacklist are $7 in new Humble Bundle

By

...and $1 gets you Rayman Origins, Call of Juarez and Grow Home.

May has been an exceptional month for new video games, and chances are you're pretty busy with Doom, or Total War: Warhammer, or Overwatch, or Stellaris, or (you get the idea). Having more video games in your pile is never a bad thing, though, especially when you can snap up a handful for less than a tenner.

Or even less. If you spend $1 or more on the new Ubisoft Humble Bundle you'll get Rayman Origins, Grow Home and Call of Juarez: Gunslinger. If you spend above the average (which is currently $6.58) you'll also get Far Cry 3, Splinter Cell: Blacklist and Assassin's Creed: Chronicles China. If you've got even deeper pockets, paying more than $15 gets you Assassin's Creed: Rogue and The Crew as well.

Read more: Far Cry 5: Lost on Mars review

Finally, paying more than $75 gets you all of the above, as well as The Division and a fashionable* The Division t-shirt. You can partake in the savings over on the Humble Bundle store

*Haha.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
See comments