Popular

Fanatical's Bundle Blast discounts loads of neat games and their DLC

By

Arkham Knight, Shadow of Mordor, F.E.A.R. and more.

Fanatical's latest special offers fall under the banner of Bundle Blast—a discount period live now through Thursday, September 20 at 4pm BST / 8am PST. It offers some great savings. 

Take the Arkham Knight Bundle, for example. For £7.35, it comes with the titular superhero action game and 23 slices of DLC. Sticking with the Caped Crusader, the Batman Bundle gathers Arkham Origins and its Asylum and City successors—alongside a handful of DLC—for just £6.75.

The Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Bundle follows suit—bringing the base game and 17 lots of add-ons for just £3.19. Likewise, the F.E.A.R. Bundle boasts the original trilogy and the second's Reborn for only £2.69. 

If indie outings are more your cup of tea, the Infinity Bundle features eight games—including Deponia: The Complete Journey, Shelter 2 and Fran Bow. I'm a big fan of the latter's quirky point and click horror, and, given the fact this entire package costs £3.19, you should absolutely give it a go. 

Check out Fanatical's Bundle Blast in full this-a-way. As always, share your own favourites in the comments down south.  

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.  

See comments