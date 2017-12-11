Fanatical launches Winter Sale with big savings on Bayonetta, Stalker, Resident Evil 7

Fanatical is celebrating the run up to Christmas and beyond with the launch of its Winter Sale. Live now through December 31, new deals will be announced daily for the next week and a half.

Highlights from today's special offers include Resident Evil 7: Biohazard at £21.99/your regional equivalent with a 45 percent discount, Bayonetta for £7.19 with a 52 percent discount, and the Stalker: Complete Bundle at £5.25 with an 83 percent discount (including Shadow of Chernobyl, Call of Pripyat, and Clear Sky).

Other gems there include the humorous Human Fall Flat—which Joe enjoyed last year—which is half price at £5.99, and tower defence cargo-hauler Space Run at £2.74 with 75 percent off. Those of you tickled by Capcom's Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection news might be interested in jumping on its fifth main series entry, Street Fighter 5, which is subject to a 62 percent reduction and now costs £13.29.

Furthermore, using the code WINTER10 at checkout nets you a further ten percent off ("minimum spend $2/€2/£2. Cannot be used on pre-orders, daily Star Deals or most bundles," so says Fanatical).

Throughout the duration of the Winter Sale, Fanatical will also release Star Deals every 24 hours while stocks last. Today's is Windward:

"Grab a massive 80 percent off the action-packed multiplayer sandbox game, Windward," reads the sale page. "The Winter Sale discount voucher does not apply to this 24 hour-only offer, but that's only because the price is already ridiculously low; just $1.99/€1.99/£1.99.

"Windward lets you explore the high seas. Start by generating a large, procedural world that will be unique to you, design your own custom faction then sail forward fighting pirates, trading with towns, doing quests or simply exploring—it's up to you how you want to play."

Check out Fanatical's Winter Sale in full in this direction, and be sure to check back for new deals every day from now till December 31.