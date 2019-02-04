Fanatical is hosting its own Lunar New Year Steam key sale this week

It's not just Steam doing a Lunar New Year sale—retailer Fanatical has a similar sale going down this week. Find all the latest deals here. Different deals are added every hour, so there's plenty to choose from.

You can also save an extra eight percent on all prices with the voucher code LUNAR8. You won't be able to miss the voucher code—there's a pop-up when you arrive on the Fanatical homepage. It doesn't work with everything, like Resident Evil 2, which is already 20% off, but below we've spotlighted a few choice deals.

Some of the basic prices beat their Steam sale counterparts before you even apply the voucher code. Monster Hunter: World, for example, is 38 percent off next to Steam's 34 percent off. Soulcalibur 6 is 42 percent off. Civ 6 Gold Edition, which contains the Rise and Fall expansion as well as a bunch of different Civ DLC packs, is 72 percent off rather than 69 percent off.

The mighty Hitman 2, meanwhile, has the same discount as Steam, but after adding the voucher code, it beats the Steal Lunar New Year Sale price.

PC Gamer Club Legendary members can look forward to a unique 10 percent discount code for the sale appearing in their inbox in the next couple of days.