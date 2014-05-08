Fan imagines Buffy the Vampire Slayer as a LucasArts-era adventure game

As great as new adventure games are, there will always be a piece of our hearts devoted to the LucasArts classics, like Day of the Tentacle or Curse of Monkey Island. Joss Whedon's Buffy the Vampire Slayer has also become something of a classic, so it seems a natural fit to see it set up in that art style.

Artist Andrew Scaife took a scene from seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and illustrated them in this style, complete with an inventory stocked with Buffy's wooden stake and references to the show's characters.

If you're lucky enough to be going to the Bristol Comic Expo this weekend, Scaife will be there with prints to sell. Otherwise, you can enjoy the full gallery on Scaife's website and dream of games that might have been if LucasArts hadn't sadly closed down .