Fallout New Vegas Lonesome Road release delayed

Update: Bethesda US has contacted us to clarify that Lonesome Road will indeed go live on Steam today at 10AM Pacific time. No delay after all!

Whoops! Lonesome Road has suffered a last minute delay and will now be available later this evening. The Fallout New Vegas DLC was scheduled to be on Steam right now. There's even a post on Bethblog claiming that it's available, but a search of the Steam store reveals the DLC is nowhere to be seen.

When we contacted a representative of Bethesda for comment we were told that there had been a last minute delay, and that we could expect the Lonesome Road to arrive around "Mid afternoon, West Coast time", which is late evening to us here in the UK. It's a shame, but only a minor annoyance, especially compared to Batman: Arkham City being delayed by a month .

Lonesome Road will cost £7.49 or $9.99 when it finally arrives. In the meantime, enjoy the latest Fallout: New Vegas Lonesome Road trailer again.