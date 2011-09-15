Fallout: New Vegas Lonesome Road trailer seeks out Ulysses

[bcvideo id="1159599671001"]

The fourth chunk of Fallout: New Vegas DLC hits in five days. It finally puts you in direct contact with courier six, also known as Ulysses, who's fast becoming the Keyser Soze of the Fallout universe. The mournfully named Lonesome Road DLC sends you into The Divide, a wasteland between wastelands, overturned by constant storms, and completely lawless. Fallout: New Vegas has taken an interesting new approach to DLC, turning a loose end from the main game and spinning it off into its own gradually unfolding story, one that's set to conclude when Lonesome Road comes out on September 20. Based on previous packs, it'll likely cost £7.49 / $9.99.