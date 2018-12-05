Fallout 76's live in-game events will start in early 2019

Bethesda has confirmed that we can expect Fallout 76's live in-game events to begin early next year. Not much more information was revealed on what they'll entail, other than that there'll be a whole bunch at once during a single week.

"We are excited to announce that, starting in early 2019, we plan to release a variety of in-game events that will take place over the course of a week. These events will be different every time, and will often provide a small buff or create an interesting twist on normal gameplay."

We've wondered for a while how Fallout 76 will benefit from being a live game. With my optimistic hat on, it offers the potential for limited time bosses or quests that encourage players to team up, or even broader changes to the game's world state.

Chris gave Fallout 76 60 percent, citing numerous problems with the PC version and the game itself. He still enjoyed a lot of his time in Appalachia, though. "Despite the considerable issues with the PC version, I've still had long stretches of fun with Fallout 76. I really wish PvP had more at stake than lost junk (or at least more willing participants) but the world retains a lot of what I love about Bethesda's previous RPGs with finely crafted environments, enjoyable weapons and crafting, and surprising little scraps of story to uncover and investigate."

Hey, it's nice to be finally be talking about Fallout 76 in a context that doesn't involve patch notes, how deeply discounted it is, or what material a bag is made from.