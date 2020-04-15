Fallout 76 Hunter for Hire quest: How to load the Broadcast Tape into a Radio Tower

In Fallout 76 Wastelanders, you may have started a quest called Hunter for Hire that asks you to load a Broadcast Tape into a Radio Tower. Despite most of Fallout 76's quests being very helpful with icons and explanations, this part of the Hunter for Hire quest can be a little confusing, especially if you're new to Fallout 76 (or haven't played in a while).

In Hunter for Hire, you're trying to attract the attention of treasure hunters by first crafting a huge Crane Treasure Hunting Inc. sign and placing it next to your camp. Then you're directed to load a Broadcast Tape into a Radio Tower.

The quest will direct you to a Radio Tower close to your camp. Once you reach it, the quest marker will show you the terminal to use.

How to load the Broadcast Tape into a Radio Tower

Here are two things that are not so obvious. As you access the terminal there are a couple on-screen options to click. Ignore them! On the bottom of your screen (not the terminal screen, but your actual computer screen) there's an easy-to-miss prompt that says 'R) Load Holotape.'

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Press the R key to load a tape. If nothing happens, hit Tab to return to the terminal's main menu, and press R again.

Here's the other confusing part of this: the holotape you need isn't shown at the top of your list of holotapes, but near the bottom. And the tapes aren't in alphabetical order, so if you have a bunch of them it can be hard to find. It's a really terrible system!

Either way, patiently scroll through your list of tapes until you find the one labeled 'Broadcast Tape'. Then click it, and you're ready to continue the quest.