Fallout 4 VR coming to the HTC Vive in October

In addition to Doom's first foray into VR, at E3 today Bethesda announced a date for the previously announced Fallout 4 VR. The full open world RPG will be playable in VR this October on SteamVR.

"Revealed during the Bethesda E3 2017 Showcase, Fallout 4 VR will be available on PC for the HTC Vive," the description for the trailer above states. No mention of the Oculus Rift, but presumably Fallout 4 will also be playable on future SteamVR-compatible headsets, not just the Vive.

"With the power of VR, you’ll be able to get up-close-and-personal with the dangers of a post-apocalyptic world as you fight for survival. Featuring new combat, crafting and building systems fully reimagined for VR – including VR-enhanced V.A.T.S. – Fallout 4 VR isn’t just a jaunt through the Wasteland, it’s the entire game. The whole world is fully explorable. That includes hundreds of locations, characters and quests. This is your opportunity to step into the Wasteland and experience Fallout 4 in a whole new way. "

Update: Fallout 4 VR is now on Steam for pre-purchase at $60.