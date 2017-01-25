Fallout 4 mod brings the Iron Giant to the Commonwealth

Fallout 4's retro-futuristic murder grounds have been tinkered with so many times that it's become increasingly difficult to keep up with the flood of intuitive user-made mods bursting from its community. Chris updated our expansive 'best of' list last week—which now houses a whopping six pages worth of adjustments, categorised to your needs. One mod I think he'll be adding to his next revisit, though, is Matt3D's The Iron Giant.

Swapping out the base game's towering Liberty Prime robot, The Iron Giant mod introduces the star of the 1999 film of the same name to the Wasteland. The Jennifer Aniston and Vin Diesel-starring movie was of course inspired by Ted Hughes' wonderful sci-fi novel The Iron Man, which means I can now live out my childhood fantasies of stomping around as an oversized tin man feeding on farming equipment.

Okay, so I'm not entirely sure if you can feast on tractors and such à la Hughes' book, however you can shoot lasers from your eyes, hurl explosive projectiles at will, and wade through the Commonwealth's deepest lakes. Observe:

"The Iron Giant will either begin to appear when returning to Boston Airport from The Bomb storage facility during Liberty Reprimed with the Brotherhood questline (up until that point, Liberty prime is in separate pieces and will still be Liberty prime’s meshes)," notes creator Matt3D. "Or he will appear during Airship Down with the Institute questline."

Visit Matt3D's The Iron Giant mod on its Nexus page, which includes installation instructions.

Cheers, Kotaku.