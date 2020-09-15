Fall Guys' mid-season update "Big Yeetus and Anti-Cheatus" is live now

Just a week after hinting at the update, and a day after sharing its story about Cheater Island , Mediatonic released the "Big Yeetus and Anti-Cheatus update", a name which handily tells you about two of its main aspects. The, er, biggest new addition is Big Yeetus, also previously announced, a hammer that can appear in different rounds and literally yeet you across the stage. The "Anti-Cheatus" part meanwhile refers to the previously announced implementation of Epic's anti-cheat engine.

The update also brings dynamic variations to rounds, which means you may encounter new obstacles and random rotations to keep things fresh. The music has gotten a remix, too. Last but not least, the game received a number of fixes, which you can find in the full patch notes below.

New anti-cheating system for PC

Added ability to bind game actions to mouse buttons

Objects in certain rounds will now have dynamic variations from one playthrough to the next, including new objects entirely. We plan to expand this system in the future to more rounds

Big Yeetus

Improved stability when progressing from one round to another, there should be less disconnections in the qualification screen and round loading now

Fall Ball timer down to 120 seconds from 150

Lowered Min Player Counts for some levels to increase round variety

It's not long now until Fall Guys' medieval-themed second season, which promises all-new games and costumes.