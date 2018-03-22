F1 2015 is free on the Humble Store

The Humble Store has kicked off weekend sales on Bethesda and Codemasters games, and to attract your interest (and hopefully your attention) it's giving away the Codies racing sim F1 2015 for the next two days.

You might say that F1 2015 is "weird," and in fact we did say that in our review. We called it "the best representation of F1 racing to date," but hit it with a middling 61/100 score because of a "lack of content, unstable multiplayer suite, and unchanged foundations." It's been patched and updated a number of times since then, which has presumably improved the experience, and also it's free. Hard to go wrong at that price.

If racing is your thing, here are some other Codies deals you might find interesting:

The Bethesda sale is a little less sim-specialized, but the cuts don't go quite so deep either. Still, there are some good deals to be had:

The Codemasters and Bethesda sales are live now and will run until March 26. The F1 2015 freebie, on the other hand, goes away at 10 am PT/1 pm ET on March 24.