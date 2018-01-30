Extinction, the game about fighting 150-foot tall ogres, is out on April 10

Developer Iron Galaxy has slapped an April 10 release date on Extinction, the action game about battling towering ogres. For those that haven't read about it before, you control Avil, an agile fighter trying to protect earth from an army of massive monsters that he has to take down one by one. Extinction's combat system promises to give you the same degree of control as a fighting game (Iron Galaxy also developed Killer Instinct), only in a massive 3D space that let's you climb on top of your enemies and cut them apart, piece by piece.

It comes with a AAA price tag: $59.99/£54.99, and you can buy a 'deluxe edition' that includes all future DLC for an extra $10/£10. The season pass will also be sold separately for £12.99/$15.

Considering we don't know what any of the DLC is, or how much of it there will be, then it's hard to see anybody but die-hard fans forking out for it. And the general high price point will, I suspect, make most people hold off until the reviews pour in.

If you want to know more about the game, read our previous coverage—it certainly has some good ideas, but I haven't been fully sold on the footage I've seen. The combat looks a little floaty, and I don't think the game fully sells the scale of the ogres. Steven enjoyed the pre-alpha demo but was worried that the final version wouldn't warrant the high price.