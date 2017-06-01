Extinction is a game about chopping the heads off of 150-foot-tall ogres

Killer Instinct studio Iron Galaxy and publisher Maximum Games have released a new cinematic trailer showcasing their next project, a giant-slaying fantasy action game called Extinction. Playing as one of the world's last Sentinels, you must defend humanity's cities from rampaging, 150-tall ogres and the armies that trail in their wake. It doesn't look like much of a fair fight in the video, but on the upside you've got some smooth moves at your disposal, and a pretty nice sword, too.

Extinction will be built around skill-based combat featuring wall-runs and whip-launched vaults that enable "devastating air assaults," the studio said. "Master dynamic combat maneuvers to effectively traverse the giant beasts and expose their weak points, progressing along different skill trees to develop a path best suited to your playstyle." It will offer players a "deep story campaign" with dynamic side missions, while those who just want to kill huge monsters can leap into the wave-based Extinction Mode, or create and share their own custom, less-narrative-focused scenarios.

“As the protagonist tasked with a huge undertaking—both in fighting enormous ogres and saving humans from disaster—each player’s experience will be varied, as the landscapes and battle situations are never identical,” Maximum Games executive producer Derek Neal said.

There's nothing in the way of gameplay yet, but Iron Galaxy said it will be showing the game "behind closed doors" at E3 later this month, so hopefully we'll have a better idea of how it actually looks and plays relatively soon. Until then, we've got a few screens to look at below, and a website to check out at extinction.com. It's expected to be ready for release early next year.