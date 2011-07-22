Exclusive first look at Battlestar Galactica Online's massive carrier-class ship coming this Fall

If you're not already in the market for a slick new war machine to take down toasters or meatbags in Battlestar Galactica Online, this should help convince you that you should be. Today, the gods are on the side of those who say that the already-large ships of BSGO aren't big enough. BigPoint's upcoming addition, scheduled to release this fall, is an even-bigger hornet's nest crawling with strike craft you can launch at your enemies. My life for the swarm!

It's called the Brimir Class Carrier, and while this massive ship (the largest in the game) is heavily armored, it doesn't pack much of a punch in combat. Instead, it has a completely unique trick up its sleeve: the ability to launch strike craft to protect larger ships. The developer hasn't yet decided if the strike craft are going to be player or NPC controlled, but you will be able to target them at specific enemy ships, which could help add a new layer of complexity to the hectic fleet vs. fleet battles that erupt from time to time in BSGO. And since those large conflicts provide the best thrills the game has to offer, anything that makes them even more exciting is a great change in our books!

Another uncertainy is the price, which, as of yet, hasn't been revealed. We know that you will be able to purchase it with in-game cubits (either earned by playing or purchased via microtransactions), though we have no idea how many of 'em it'll cost. Then again, with a ship this big, and this cool, we're going to go ahead and suggest that you start saving now. There's no way they're going to let this puppy go home with just anyone.